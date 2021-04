Hill will start in the road crease Monday against the Kings, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Hill will make his seventh straight start because Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta are still out with lower-body injuries. The 24-year-old Hill has impressed over the last six contests, recording a .909 save percentage and a 5-1-0 record. Meanwhile, the Kings are in a bit of a slump with losses in five of their last six outings while totaling just 10 goals.