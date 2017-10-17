Hill will make his NHL debut between the pipes against the Stars on Tuesday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Hill registered a 16-14-0 record with AHL Tucson last season along with a .906 save percentage. The minor-league stat line for the 21-year-old doesn't exactly jump off the page, which is perhaps an indication of coach Rick Tocchet's opinion of Louis Domingue -- who has given up 16 goals in his four appearances.