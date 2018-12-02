Hill set aside 25 of 26 shots for a 6-1 home win over the Blues on Saturday.

Hill has won three straight games, with this latest dominant performance following his first career shutout. The 22-year-old goalie knows he needs to bring his A-game each and every night in order to remain at the top level. After all, the Coyotes claimed Calvin Pickard off waivers earlier in the week, and he'll assuredly slide down the depth chart when No. 1 netminder Antti Raanta and/or established backup Darcy Kuemper return from their respective lower-body injuries.