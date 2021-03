Hill will guard the road goal during Wednesday's matchup with Colorado, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Hill has been on a roll recently, stringing together three straight wins while posting an impressive 1.95 GAA and .937 save percentage. The 24-year-old netminder will attempt to secure his fifth victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Colorado club that's 14-4-2 at home this year.