Hill will patrol the crease during Friday's road game against the Golden Knights, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Hill wasn't great in his last start Wednesday versus the Kings, allowing four goals on 30 shots en route to a 4-3 defeat. He'll try to bounce back and pick up his eighth win of the season in a rough road matchup with a Vegas team that's 14-4-2 at home this year.