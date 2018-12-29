Coyotes' Adin Hill: Starting in Anaheim
Hill will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Ducks, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Hill struggled in his last start last Saturday against the Avalanche, surrendering four goals on 28 shots en route to a 6-4 defeat. The 22-year-old netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his seventh win of the season in a matchup with a struggling Ducks team that's lost four straight games.
