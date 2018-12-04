Hill will patrol the crease in Tuesday's road game against the Kings, Catherine Silverman of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Hill has been unbelievable in limited action this season, compiling a 3-0-0 record in four appearances while posting a superb 0.38 GAA and .984 save percentage over that span. The rookie netminder will look to stay sharp and pick up a fourth consecutive victory in a favorable road matchup with a Kings team that's only averaging 2.47 goals per game at home this campaign, 30th in the NHL.