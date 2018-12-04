Coyotes' Adin Hill: Starting in LA
Hill will patrol the crease in Tuesday's road game against the Kings, Catherine Silverman of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Hill has been unbelievable in limited action this season, compiling a 3-0-0 record in four appearances while posting a superb 0.38 GAA and .984 save percentage over that span. The rookie netminder will look to stay sharp and pick up a fourth consecutive victory in a favorable road matchup with a Kings team that's only averaging 2.47 goals per game at home this campaign, 30th in the NHL.
