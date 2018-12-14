Hill will guard the cage in Friday's road game against the Rangers.

Hill has struggled a bit recently, suffering back-to-back home losses to the Capitals and Sharks while posting a sub-par 3.58 GAA and .883 save percentage over that span. The 22-year-old netminder will look to get back on track and pick up his fifth victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Rangers team that's 10-4-1 at home this season.