Hill will defend the blue paint during Friday's home game versus San Jose, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Hill was decent in his last start Tuesday against the Avalanche, stopping 35 of 39 shots en route to a 5-4 shootout win. The 24-year-old goaltender will try to secure his third victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Sharks team that's averaging 2.74 goals per game this campaign, 20th in the NHL.