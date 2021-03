Hill will start Tuesday's game in Minnesota, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Darcy Kuemper (lower body) remains out, and Antti Raanta is also dealing with an undisclosed injury, so Hill will make his fourth appearance of the season. He allowed three goals on 31 shots against the Wild in his last outing Friday and will likely be in for another stiff test Tuesday, as the Wild have scored 14 goals over a four-game winning streak.