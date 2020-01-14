Hill will guard the home cage in Tuesday's matchup versus the Sharks, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta remain on the mend with their respective lower-body injuries, so Hill will make his fourth NHL start of the season. Hill has been decent, as he's produced a 1-1-1 record with a .917 save percentage, not including two relief appearances. San Jose has struggled on the road this season, as it has posted 2.36 goals per road contest.