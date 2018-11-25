The Coyotes recalled Hill from AHL Tuscon on Saturday.

Darcy Kuemper is dealing with a lower-body injury, so Hill will take over as the Coyotes' backup netminder until Kuemper's ready to return. The 2015 third-round pick has compiled a 4-1-0 record while posting a sub-par 3.22 GAA and .871 save percentage in six AHL appearances this campaign.