Coyotes' Adin Hill: Summoned by parent club
The Coyotes recalled Hill from AHL Tuscon on Saturday.
Darcy Kuemper is dealing with a lower-body injury, so Hill will take over as the Coyotes' backup netminder until Kuemper's ready to return. The 2015 third-round pick has compiled a 4-1-0 record while posting a sub-par 3.22 GAA and .871 save percentage in six AHL appearances this campaign.
