Coyotes' Adin Hill: Surrenders four goals Sunday
Hill pushed aside only 17 of 21 shots in Sunday's 6-2 preseason road loss to the Golden Knights.
All four goals against Hill took place in 5-on-5 situations. Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta (lower body) are clearly listed ahead of him on the depth chart, but there's a chance he could surface on the parent-club roster -- as opposed to AHL Tuscon -- if Raanta needs more time to recover.
