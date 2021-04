Hill will guard the road goal in Sunday's game versus the Golden Knights, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Hill is set for his 10th straight start. The 24-year-old was pulled from his last appearance after allowing five goals on 32 shots to the Golden Knights on Friday. Hill has generated a .904 save percentage and a 7-6-1 record this season. He'll be a risky fantasy play in the rematch against the Knights.