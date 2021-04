Hill allowed one goal on 22 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Sharks on Monday.

Hill was unlucky to get the loss after relieving Darcy Kuemper in the second period. The Coyotes made a comeback attempt and the only goal Hill allowed was the decisive tally by Alexander Barabanov in the third period. The 24-year-old Hill is now 7-8-1 with a 2.84 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 16 appearances this season. He'll likely serve as Kuemper's backup while Antti Raanta (upper body) is sidelined.