Hill will patrol the crease during Wednesday's home matchup with the Kings, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Hill was unbeatable in his last start Friday versus Vegas, stopping all 25 shots he faced en route to his eighth win and second shutout of the season. The 24-year-old goaltender will attempt to earn a second straight victory in a home matchup with an LA squad that's averaging 2.60 goals per game on the road this year, 20th in the NHL.