Hill will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road game versus the Lightning, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Hill was fantastic in his first start of the campaign Tuesday against the Panthers, stopping 37 of 39 shots en route to a convincing 5-2 victory. The 23-year-old netminder will attempt to pick up his second win of the season in a dreadful road matchup with a sizzling-hot Tampa Bay team that's won eight straight games.