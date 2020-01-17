Coyotes' Adin Hill: Tastes defeat against Canucks
Hill surrendered two goals on 24 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Canucks.
Hill has struggled to string wins together in his limited time this season. He's at 2-2-1 with a 2.52 GAA and a .917 save percentage through eight appearances. Antti Raanta (lower body) could be in the mix for Saturday's start in Edmonton -- coach Rick Tocchet will likely announce the starting goalie on the day of the game.
