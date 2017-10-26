Coyotes' Adin Hill: Tending twine against Rangers
Hill will patrol the blue paint on the road versus New York on Thursday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Hill is back in the crease after sitting the Yotes' previous two contests, no doubt in part to the struggles of temporary starter Louis Domingue. Considering Arizona is still looking for its first win of the season, one has to imagine Antti Raanta will get the start the minute he is cleared to play. In the meantime, Hill will get the chance to earn his first NHL victory against a Rangers squad dealing with its own struggles (2-6-0 record).
