Coyotes' Adin Hill: Total sieve against Flames
Hill surrendered a career-worst seven goals on 26 shots in Sunday's 7-1 road loss to the Flames.
Arizona's current No. 1 netminder, Darcy Kuemper, started the first game of the back-to-back set Saturday -- squeaking past the Oilers, 3-2 -- otherwise, he probably would have been able to relieve Hill in this one-sided affair. The B.C. native's save percentage dropped all the way from .916 to .901 due to his torching from the Flames, but Hill's job as the primary backup appears to be safe since journeyman Calvin Pickard hasn't played since the team picked him up off waivers in late November.
