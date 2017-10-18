Hill made his NHL debut Tuesday against Dallas, stopping 31 of 33 shots in a 3-1 defeat.

It was truly a great debut by the 21-year-old, but Stars netminder Ben Bishop proved to be quite the wall in the opposing net. With Antti Raanta sidelined with a lower-body injury, Hill has currently stepped into the backup role behind Louis Domingue. Domingue hasn't looked great in his four appearances this season, so this could really be a chance for Hill to make an impression. The youngster hasn't exactly turned heads at the AHL level, but his NHL debut was terrific and he could be worthy of a spot start while Raanta remains on the shelf.