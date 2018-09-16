Coyotes' Adin Hill: Will dress Sunday
Hill will serve as the Coyotes' backup Sunday against the Golden Knights, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Hill should see action against Vegas, likely replacing the expected starter, Darcy Kuemper, midway through the second period. The 22-year-old netminder started four games for Arizona a season ago, going 1-3 in those contests. Hill spent most of last year playing for AHL Tucson, posting a 19-11-0 record in 36 appearances.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...