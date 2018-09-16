Hill will serve as the Coyotes' backup Sunday against the Golden Knights, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Hill should see action against Vegas, likely replacing the expected starter, Darcy Kuemper, midway through the second period. The 22-year-old netminder started four games for Arizona a season ago, going 1-3 in those contests. Hill spent most of last year playing for AHL Tucson, posting a 19-11-0 record in 36 appearances.