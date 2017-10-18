Coyotes' Adin Hill: Will start Thursday against Dallas
As expected, Hill will guard the cage in Thursday's home game against the Stars.
Hill was rock-solid in his NHL debut Tuesday in Dallas, stopping 31 of the 33 shots he faced in a 3-1 defeat. The 21-year-old backstop will look to pick up his first career victory Thursday in another matchup with a Stars team that's only averaging 2.33 goals per game this season, 27th in the league.
