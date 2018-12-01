Coyotes' Adin Hill: Will try to get read on Notes
Hill will start in goal Saturday evening against the visiting Blues, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.
Hill earned his first career shutout against a potent Nashville team on the road Thursday, so Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet will reward the 22-year-old with another start. Hill will now clash with a Blues squad that eked out a 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche on Friday night, but it's worth noting that St. Louis still has the worst record in the Central Division at 9-12-3.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...