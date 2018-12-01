Hill will start in goal Saturday evening against the visiting Blues, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.

Hill earned his first career shutout against a potent Nashville team on the road Thursday, so Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet will reward the 22-year-old with another start. Hill will now clash with a Blues squad that eked out a 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche on Friday night, but it's worth noting that St. Louis still has the worst record in the Central Division at 9-12-3.