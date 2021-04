Hill allowed four goals on 30 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

Hill's three-game winning streak came to an end when he failed to uphold a two-goal advantage in the third period. The 24-year-old slipped to 7-5-1 with a 2.79 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 13 games. The Coyotes' road trip continues Friday in Vegas, and with neither of Darcy Kuemper (lower body) nor Antti Raanta (lower body) ready to return yet, Hill will likely draw that start.