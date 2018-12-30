Hill allowed four goals on 41 shots in a 5-4 overtime victory against the Ducks on Saturday.

This performance gave Hill his third win in four starts, but he isn't playing very well at all. In his last six games, he is 3-3-0 despite owning an .887 save percentage. Still, Hill played so well in his first few NHL games this season, he is 7-3-0 with a .916 save percentage and a 2.39 GAA in 11 games.