Hill made 25 saves on 28 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Hill played well enough to win, but he can thank the Coyotes' offense for matching their season high in goals. The 23-year-old improved to 2-1-1 with a 2.61 GAA and a .917 save percentage in seven appearances. It's unclear if Antti Raanta (lower body) will be ready by Thursday -- if not, Hill likely will start in Vancouver.