Raty signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Arizona on Wednesday.

Raty had 18 goals and 42 points in 2022-23 with Ilves Tampere in Finland's Liiga. Arizona took him with the No. 151 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. Raty will probably start the 2023-24 campaign in the AHL, but he might get a chance to make the Coyotes' roster out of training camp.