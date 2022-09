Chiasson signed a professional tryout contract with the Coyotes on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Chiasson was an effective power-play option for the Canucks last year, recording 10 of his 22 points with the man advantage. He added 98 shots on net and 68 hits in a bottom-six role. With the Coyotes lacking forward depth, the 31-year-old winger could have a chance to carve out a similar role if he impresses enough in training camp to earn a contract.