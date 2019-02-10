Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Big game in midst of struggles
Galchenyuk scored two goals and added an assist in a 3-2 win over the Stars on Saturday.
It's just his second multi-goal game of the season. Galchenyuk hasn't fit as well in Arizona as his trade partner Max Domi has fit in Montreal. He has 29 points, including 11 goals, in 45 games. But just four in his last nine games.
More News
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Breaks slump with force•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Pointless in return to Montreal•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Leads charge in win over Rangers•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Scores twice in win•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Slotting in Sunday•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Likely to suit up Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...