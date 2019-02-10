Galchenyuk scored two goals and added an assist in a 3-2 win over the Stars on Saturday.

It's just his second multi-goal game of the season. Galchenyuk hasn't fit as well in Arizona as his trade partner Max Domi has fit in Montreal. He has 29 points, including 11 goals, in 45 games. But just four in his last nine games.

