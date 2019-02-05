Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Breaks slump with force
Galchenyuk lit the lamp in Monday's loss to the Stars.
Galchenyuk entered the contest on a five-game pointless streak. He came up strong when the Coyotes were down by one in the third period, hauling in a pass from Nick Cousins and slamming it home. The 24-year-old now has nine goals and 26 points through 42 games.
