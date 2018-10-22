Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Chance to play Tuesday

Galchenyuk (lower body) could play Tuesday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Galchenyuk has yet to play a game this season after coming over in the trade that sent Max Domi to Montreal. Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet considers Galchenyuk a game-time decision for Tuesday's road affair, but barring a setback Arizona's bench boss remains confident the young center will play. A healthy Galchenyuk belongs in your fantasy lineup.