Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Delivers two goals in split-squad contest

Galchenyuk potted two goals -- including a power-play tally -- in Tuesday's 4-2 split-squad home win over the Kings.

The former Hab was brilliant in his Coyotes debut, showing instant chemistry with defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who was the primary distributor on both of his goals. Galchenyuk had 19 goals and 32 assists working against a minus-31 rating over a full season with Montreal in 2017-18, though some hockey pundits are skeptical that his move to the desert will help him significantly cut down on the defensive miscues. After all, the Coyotes haven't had a positive goal differential since 2011-12.