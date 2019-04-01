Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Ends goal drought
Galchenyuk scored the Coyotes' first goal Sunday in their win over the Wild.
Galchenyuk leads the Coyotes in goals with 18, but this was his first goal since March 16.
More News
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Snaps scoreless skid•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Propels team to overtime win•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Warming trend in desert•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Hits 30-point mark•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Big game in midst of struggles•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Breaks slump with force•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...