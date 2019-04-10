Galchenyuk scored 19 goals and added 22 assists through 72 games in the 2018-19 season.

Yes, it looks like the Coyotes lost the trade for Galchenyuk after Max Domi racked up 28 goals and 72 points over 82 games with the Canadiens. However, Domi struggled with the Coyotes as well, as he posted just nine goals and 45 points over 82 games in 2017-18 with the Coyotes. Galchenyuk offered a respectable improvement this year with 10 fewer games.