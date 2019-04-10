Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Fifth straight 40-point campaign
Galchenyuk scored 19 goals and added 22 assists through 72 games in the 2018-19 season.
Yes, it looks like the Coyotes lost the trade for Galchenyuk after Max Domi racked up 28 goals and 72 points over 82 games with the Canadiens. However, Domi struggled with the Coyotes as well, as he posted just nine goals and 45 points over 82 games in 2017-18 with the Coyotes. Galchenyuk offered a respectable improvement this year with 10 fewer games.
More News
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Ends goal drought•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Snaps scoreless skid•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Propels team to overtime win•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Warming trend in desert•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Hits 30-point mark•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Big game in midst of struggles•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...