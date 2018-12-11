Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Game-time call Tuesday
Galchenyuk (undisclosed) may not play Tuesday in Boston, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
The 24-year-old skated with the team at practice Tuesday morning, but Rick Tocchet told the media that Galchenyuk would be a game-time decision ahead of Tuesday's road game against the Bruins. If he can't go, Michael Bunting will likely draw into the lineup. Galchenyuk has been a disappointment in his first season with the Coyotes, scoring three goals and posting 11 points in 21 games.
