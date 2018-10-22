Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Has a chance to play Tuesday
Galchenyuk (lower body) could play Tuesday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Galchenyuk has yet to play a game this season after coming over in the trade that sent Max Domi to Montreal. Coyotes head coach, Rick Tocchet considers Galchenyuk a game-time decision for tomorrow's road affair but barring a setback, Arizona's bench boss remains confident that the young center will play. A healthy Galchenyuk belongs in your fantasy lineup.
More News
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Making good progress•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Wearing non-contact jersey at practice•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Moves to IR•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Week-to-week with lower-body issue•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Delivers two goals in split-squad contest•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.