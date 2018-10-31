Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Has first multi-point game in Arizona

Galchenyuk scored a goal and added an assist Tuesday in a 5-1 win over Ottawa.

In the past three games, Galchenyuk has scored four points, finally finding the back of the net in this contest. If he's available, now is the time to add him because it seems that he's made the adjustment to the Coyotes' brand of hockey and has become a solid weapon for Arizona.

