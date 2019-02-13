Galchenyuk scored his 12th goal of the season in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

The tally came in the second period to give the Coyotes a 2-0 lead. They would lose that advantage by the intermission, but rallied in the third period for the win. Galchenyuk is now at 30 points in 46 games in a disappointing first season with the Coyotes after an offseason trade from the Canadiens.