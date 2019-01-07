Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Leads charge in win over Rangers
Galchenyuk scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Rangers.
The 24-year-old started to heat up in late December and he's carried that momentum straight into the new year, and Galchenyuk now has four goals and 10 points in his last eight games. He still only has seven goals and 21 points through 32 games on the season, but the mercurial winger is a must-start while he's locked in.
