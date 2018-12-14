Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Likely to suit up Sunday
Galchenyuk (lower body) is on track to play Sunday against the Hurricanes.
All signs point to Galchenyuk drawing back into Arizona's lineup when they take on the Hurricanes. It's been a disappointing year to date for the 24-year-old American, playing his first season with a new team, and Galchenyuk has been limited to three goals and 11 points in 21 games. He won't play Friday in New York.
