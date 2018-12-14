Galchenyuk (lower body) is on track to play Sunday against the Hurricanes.

All signs point to Galchenyuk drawing back into Arizona's lineup when they take on the Hurricanes. It's been a disappointing year to date for the 24-year-old American, playing his first season with a new team, and Galchenyuk has been limited to three goals and 11 points in 21 games. He won't play Friday in New York.