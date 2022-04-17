Galchenyuk has been a healthy scratch for the last two games.

Galchenyuk has been sat to allow recent signings Jack McBain and Nathan Smith to enter the lineup. It's not without merit -- Galchenyuk went 13 games without a point prior to his trip up to the press box. The 28-year-old has been solid with 16 points, 77 shots on net and 61 hits in 53 outings this season, but the Coyotes may opt to evaluate younger talent for the remainder of the campaign.