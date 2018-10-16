Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Making good progress

Galchenyuk (lower body) was cleared for contact Tuesday as another big milestone in his recovery, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

There's reportedly no clear timeline for Galchenyuk to make his Coyotes debut, but him shedding the no-contact jersey is a clear sign of progress. Arizona is currently in last place within the Western Conference with only two points in the standings, but Chucky's ultimate arrival should be enough to resuscitate a league-worst offense.