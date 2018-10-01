Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Moves to IR

Galchenyuk (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

As a result of this transaction, Galchenyuk will be ruled out for at least the first two games of the regular season. Richard Panik projects to start out on the top line with Derek Stepan and Clayton Keller with Chucky's debut with Coyotes on hold.

