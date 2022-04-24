Galchenyuk recorded an assist, two hits and four PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

Galchenyuk set up Bokondji Imama's first NHL tally at 5:39 of the third period, which helped spark the Coyotes' rally to tie the game. In his last four outings, Galchenyuk has three points, seven shots on net and eight PIM. The 28-year-old forward is up to 19 points, 84 shots on net, 32 PIM, 65 hits and a minus-11 rating through 57 contests this season.