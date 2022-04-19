Galchenyuk scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Galchenyuk had been a healthy scratch in the previous two contests, but he bumped Michael Carcone out of the lineup for Monday's game. Galchenyuk's tally got the Coyotes within a goal late in the second period. The 28-year-old has 17 points, 81 shots on net, 62 hits and a minus-12 rating in 54 appearances this season.