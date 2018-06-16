Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Open to idea of playing center
Galchenyuk, whom the Coyotes acquired from the Habs in exchange for Max Domi on Friday, said he's excited about the prospect of playing the center position, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Numerous reports have suggested that Galchenyuk requested to work down the middle in Montreal late last season, but he didn't get that opportunity. In Arizona, he could slot in as the second-line center taking shifts after Derek Stepan or flanking his fellow American from the right wing on the top line. For what it's worth, Galchenyuk believes he'll play center after reading comments on social media speculating that he'll end up in that spot, so we'd take this news with a grain of salt until coach Rick Tocchet has a chance to corroborate the report.
