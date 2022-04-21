Galchenyuk recorded an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Galchenyuk has picked up a goal and an assist in two games since he returned from a two-game stint as a healthy scratch. The 28-year-old forward continues to make the most of a tough role with 18 points through 55 contests this season. He's mainly seen middle-six minutes, but the fluidity of the Coyotes' roster has seen him often switch linemates every few contests.