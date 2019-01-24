Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Pointless in return to Montreal
Galchenyuk had a goal overturned in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens.
Galchenyuk, playing in Montreal for the first time since being traded, thought that he had tied the game late in the third period, but the goal would be overturned after the play was deemed offside. The 24-year-old is pointless in his last four contests and enters the All-Star break with 25 points in 40 games. Thought to be benefitting from a change of scenery following the offseason trade, it's worth mentioning that Galchenyuk is averaging less ice time per game with the Coyotes than he did last season with Montreal.
More News
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Leads charge in win over Rangers•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Scores twice in win•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Slotting in Sunday•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Likely to suit up Sunday•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Won't play Friday•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Will sit versus Sabres•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...