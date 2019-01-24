Galchenyuk had a goal overturned in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Galchenyuk, playing in Montreal for the first time since being traded, thought that he had tied the game late in the third period, but the goal would be overturned after the play was deemed offside. The 24-year-old is pointless in his last four contests and enters the All-Star break with 25 points in 40 games. Thought to be benefitting from a change of scenery following the offseason trade, it's worth mentioning that Galchenyuk is averaging less ice time per game with the Coyotes than he did last season with Montreal.