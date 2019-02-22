Galchenyuk scored the overtime winner and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Canucks.

Galchenyuk put the stick-handling moves on around Jacob Markstrom's net to seal the victory in the extra frame. The forward is up to 34 points in 51 games, with nine of those points coming in 11 games in February. He has also fired 33 shots in that span, showing a boost in confidence now that the bounces are going his way again.